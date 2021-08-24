Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 111,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,024 shares of company stock worth $77,692,288. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,151. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $350.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

