Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,837 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 136.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.79. 170,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,670. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $211.99 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.