Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.05. 29,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,622. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $208.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

