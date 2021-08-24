Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

