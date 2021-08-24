Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $81.78. 113,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,885. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

