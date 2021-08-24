Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 5,664 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 18.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $80,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

VV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,753. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $209.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.71.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

