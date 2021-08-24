Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 96 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

