Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $141.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

