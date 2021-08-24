Kingfisher Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

