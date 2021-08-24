Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to report $6.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $7.46 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $1.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 523.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a negative net margin of 529.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIN. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

KIN remained flat at $$9.23 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,906. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $419.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,600 shares of company stock worth $1,576,080 over the last ninety days. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 75,666 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

