Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $170.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.68. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

