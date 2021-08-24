Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Justin Whitmore Acquires 1,025 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
