Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 138 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $106.76 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $107.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.