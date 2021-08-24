Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $172,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $334,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 260.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter.

DMO stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

