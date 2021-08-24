Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 552 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $433.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $444.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.43.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

