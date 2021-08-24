Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $225,000 in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $857,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 795,036 shares of company stock worth $52,261,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Barclays raised their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

