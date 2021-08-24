Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $219,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Shares of DPZ opened at $509.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.05. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

