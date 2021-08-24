Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.