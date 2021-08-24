Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 404 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ally Financial by 376.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

