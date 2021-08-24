Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has 220.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of 190.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DDRLF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.50.

Get The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DDRLF opened at $37.69 on Monday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.