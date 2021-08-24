Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 6,080 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 6,080 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $81,350.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 686,162 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,847.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $4,329.28.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40.

Affinity Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. 580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

