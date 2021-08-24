Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,332 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49.

On Thursday, June 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65.

NYSE K opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Kellogg by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

