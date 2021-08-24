Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRT shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $22.88. 15,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

