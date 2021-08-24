Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kaltura in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

KLTR stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

