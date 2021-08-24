K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

