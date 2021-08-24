K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 186,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.71% of Legato Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEGO. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth $3,630,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth $726,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Legato Merger news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $185,011.

NASDAQ LEGO traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. 24,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31. Legato Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

