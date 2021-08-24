K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. MSCI comprises about 0.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in MSCI by 4.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in MSCI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in MSCI by 10.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $618.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.25. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

