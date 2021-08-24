K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,109 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 283,967 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.8% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $70.95. 144,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,045. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

