Juggernaut (JGN) Price Hits $1.23 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $48.73 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 56.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00791320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00098182 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.