JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.33. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

