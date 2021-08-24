JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.65.

ENB opened at C$49.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$99.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$50.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

