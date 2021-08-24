Jonestrading Reaffirms Buy Rating for Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jonestrading in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $967.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.44.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 379,467 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $12,548,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after acquiring an additional 274,024 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,962,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

