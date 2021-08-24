JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 594 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.10. 22,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

