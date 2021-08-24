JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 521 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.89. 377,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $450.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.