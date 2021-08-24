JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 90,471 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 65.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,471 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,903. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26.

