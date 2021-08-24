JNBA Financial Advisors Has $689,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. 762,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,203,320. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

