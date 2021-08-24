JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 70 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QCOM traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 258,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

