JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

ESGV traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $83.62. 35,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.10. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $83.55.

