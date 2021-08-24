JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires New Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 120,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,217 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 125,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYFM stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. 38,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,858. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $95.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

