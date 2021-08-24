JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 575 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,825,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. 554,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,867,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

