JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $40.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -91.12. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 531.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.