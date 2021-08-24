Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

