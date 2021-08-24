JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.58 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS.

Shares of JD traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,994,371. JD.com has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get JD.com alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com makes up approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.