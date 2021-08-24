JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com accounts for about 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

