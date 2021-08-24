JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $112.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JD. UBS Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.42.

JD opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

