JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

JBGS stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

