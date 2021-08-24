Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,561 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 921,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,465 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 86.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after purchasing an additional 335,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.18. 1,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STC. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

