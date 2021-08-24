Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,477 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $79.04. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.93. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

