Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,014. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $66.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

