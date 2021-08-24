Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. 323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,280. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.